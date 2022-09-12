PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,300.95 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,262.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,279.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.