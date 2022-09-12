PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LiveRamp worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

LiveRamp Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $20.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

