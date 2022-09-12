PDT Partners LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 1,179.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Everbridge worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $54,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $12,439,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $8,730,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of EVBG opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $164.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Everbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

