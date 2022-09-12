PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 10,161.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Price Performance

COUP opened at $70.19 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.95.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

