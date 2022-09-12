Peanut Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $125,558.29 and $272,322.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00741370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014350 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.