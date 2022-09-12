Peercoin Price Up 41.5% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $104,322.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 41.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,754,661 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

