PegNet (PEG) Trading Up 11% Over Last Week

PegNet (PEG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. PegNet has a total market cap of $319,715.73 and $22.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,272.03 or 0.99769370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035888 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet (PEG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PegNet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

