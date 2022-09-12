Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.00 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $162.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
