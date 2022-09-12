Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit (OTC:PAWH) to Issue $25.00 Dividend

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit (OTC:PAWH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 25.00 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit Price Performance

Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit stock opened at $7,500.00 on Monday. Pennsylvania Warehousing Safe Deposit has a twelve month low of $7,500.00 and a twelve month high of $7,500.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6,246.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,827.46.

