Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Boosted by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,315 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.25% of Pentair worth $22,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Pentair by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Pentair by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,791,000 after acquiring an additional 592,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,761,000 after buying an additional 513,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $47.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

Insider Activity

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

