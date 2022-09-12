Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.15% of Penumbra worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $205.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.22. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $293.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,721,234.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.30.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

