Peony (PNY) Market Cap Tops $4.64 Million

Peony (PNY) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Peony has a market cap of $4.64 million and $2,168.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 339,152,710 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

