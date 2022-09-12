PEPS Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $228.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.