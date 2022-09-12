Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDRDF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($261.22) to €277.00 ($282.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 229.40.
Pernod Ricard Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDF opened at 195.09 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of 172.60 and a 1 year high of 246.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 188.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of 194.92.
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
