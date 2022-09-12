Peter Goguen Sells 4,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) COO Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,277,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xometry Stock Up 7.5 %

XMTR stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xometry Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on XMTR. CL King boosted their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

