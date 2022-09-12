PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup raised PetroChina from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

PetroChina stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 9.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 10.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 205,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 81.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

