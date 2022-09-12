Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.33.

POFCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cheuvreux downgraded Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Petrofac Stock Performance

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.23.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

