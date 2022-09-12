Phantasma (SOUL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $257,824.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $28.07 million and $257,824.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00093175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00071125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032395 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars.

