Phantasma (SOUL) One Day Volume Hits $317,934.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $30.04 million and $317,934.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00094874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00069679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022428 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007569 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.