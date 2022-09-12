PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO Buys $169,503.75 in Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.05 per share, for a total transaction of $169,503.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PhenixFIN Trading Down 0.4 %

PFX stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.34. PhenixFIN Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 57.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PhenixFIN Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PhenixFIN stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of PhenixFIN at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.