Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $50.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006530 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,052,781 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

