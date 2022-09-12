PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $74,828.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $461,777.39 and $74,828.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00744741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019046 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,500,000 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

