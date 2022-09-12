PhoenixDAO Price Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $493,346.13 and $99,061.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00035937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,125.19 or 0.99978300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00036529 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,500,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

