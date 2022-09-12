Phoneum (PHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70,127.82

Phoneum (PHT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $70,127.82 and $132.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,324.60 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004569 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015075 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051489 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00473123 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005292 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063695 BTC.
About Phoneum
Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum.
Buying and Selling Phoneum
