Phuture Price Tops $0.0229 (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Phuture has a market cap of $585,929.91 and $11,443.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phuture coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phuture has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00752590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Phuture Coin Profile

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.

Buying and Selling Phuture

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phuture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phuture should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

