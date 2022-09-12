Phuture Price Tops $0.0229 (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Phuture has a market cap of $585,929.91 and $11,443.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phuture coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phuture has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002299 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00752590 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014441 BTC.
Phuture Coin Profile
Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.
Buying and Selling Phuture
