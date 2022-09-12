Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $167,551.38 and approximately $10,069.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties.Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed.Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages.(PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund.Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

