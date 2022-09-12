Pigeoncoin Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $168,201.76 and $8,852.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,221.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.12 or 0.07677856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00170417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00275622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00730699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.00577026 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties. Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed. Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages. (PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund. Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

