Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PME opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of -0.79. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

