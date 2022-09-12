Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of PME opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of -0.79. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.