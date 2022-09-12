Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Raised by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 595.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464,269 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for approximately 1.1% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Pinterest worth $99,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.59 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

