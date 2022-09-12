Piper Sandler Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $175.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

META stock opened at $169.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.81. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $383.79. The firm has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

