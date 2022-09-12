Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $193,113.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $94.79 million and $193,113.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00283878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00115337 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00073350 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,891,901 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

