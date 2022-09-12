PirateCash Market Cap Hits $194,206.21 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $194,206.21 and $8.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00284704 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00115165 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

