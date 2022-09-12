Pitbull (PIT) Price Hits $0.0000

Pitbull (PIT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Pitbull coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pitbull has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and $1.20 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00014244 BTC.

Pitbull Profile

Pitbull’s genesis date was June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull. The official website for Pitbull is pitbull.community.

Buying and Selling Pitbull

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pitbull should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pitbull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

