Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Director Sheila A. Stamps Buys 20,000 Shares

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after acquiring an additional 335,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,206,000 after acquiring an additional 130,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 9.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 281,374 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.