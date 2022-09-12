Pivot Token Trading Up 3% This Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $147,161.00 and $850,273.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,239.72 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004547 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002300 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013951 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00051384 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.93 or 0.00471907 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005230 BTC.
Pivot Token Coin Profile
PVT is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.
Buying and Selling Pivot Token
