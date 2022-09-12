PIVX (PIVX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.03 Million

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. PIVX has a total market cap of $20.93 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001332 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 76% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,114,208 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PIVX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

