Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.00 million-$19.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.53 million.

Shares of PXLW opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Pixelworks to $4.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $26,123.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,388,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pixelworks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pixelworks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pixelworks by 63.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $839,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

