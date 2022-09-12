Playkey (PKT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,650.77

Playkey (PKT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $93,650.77 and $55,283.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

