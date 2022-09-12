Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.42.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Playtika Stock Up 11.0 %
Playtika stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
