Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Playtika stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Playtika by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,264,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Playtika by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,983,000 after buying an additional 1,100,701 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after buying an additional 766,544 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 273.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 2,341,243 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 352,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

