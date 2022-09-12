PlotX (PLOT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $136,404.00

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $136,404.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PlotX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

