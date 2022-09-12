pNetwork Market Cap Tops $16.70 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001153 BTC on exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,209.88 or 1.00019255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00052449 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012073 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00475058 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005313 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 65,195,135 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. The official website for pNetwork is p.network.

pNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

