PointPay Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, PointPay has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. PointPay has a total market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PointPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PointPay Coin Profile

PointPay (PXP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io.

PointPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a Estonia-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI.PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration.”

