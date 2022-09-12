Polkacity (POLC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $394,481.63

Polkacity (POLC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Polkacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkacity has a total market cap of $394,481.63 and approximately $623,069.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkacity has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,131.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00051601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005239 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Polkacity Profile

POLC is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2021. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polkacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

