Polkalokr (LKR) Price Reaches $0.0551 on Top Exchanges

Polkalokr (LKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,169.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00476714 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

LKR is a coin. It was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official website is lokr.io. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkalokr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkalokr mission is to restore trust & simplicity to complex token ecosystems by creating a multi-chain token escrow platform, that puts token distribution into the hands of network participants through governance-as-a-service. Telegram | LinkedIn “

