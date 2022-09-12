Polkamarkets Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.21 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $335,882.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,155.81 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00475441 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005242 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

