PolkaWar Achieves Market Cap of $672,748.19 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $672,748.19 and $1.28 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PolkaWar was first traded on May 11th, 2021. PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaWar is a blockchain-based NFT gaming platform and marketplace. Inspired by the recent crypto NFT and gaming narratives, PolkaWar aims to combine and synergize them both to build an attractive platform.The game allows every player to build a character and participate in the battle against other players. Further, PolkaWar will also include an NFT marketplace, where players can sell their items, weapons and upgraded equipment for crypto. Some of the items can even be redeemed for real-world replicas.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

