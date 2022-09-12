Polker (PKR) One Day Volume Hits $357,287.00

Polker (PKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Polker has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $357,287.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013464 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s launch date was June 21st, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. Polker’s official website is pkr.io. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.

Polker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PKR allows all users from investors and crypto-enthusiasts to gamers and developers to trade, pay, create, and play across any of its supported cryptocurrency networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

