Polychain Monsters (PMON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $423,502.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00006094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,349.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00051256 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005416 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00073506 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

