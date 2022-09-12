Polygon (MATIC) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $8.09 billion and $670.32 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polygon has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743181 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014310 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.