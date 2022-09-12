PolySwarm Market Capitalization Achieves $19.67 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and $571,439.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013464 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm launched on February 1st, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io.

PolySwarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically-diverse security experts.NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.